Six of the best for Atletico Madrid as Celtic thumped in Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid have picked up an emphatic victory in the Champions League, hitting 10-man Celtic for six in an utterly dominant display at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Antoine Griezmann got things underway after just six minutes, firing an effort in from the edge of the box. Despite playing in a deeper role, the French magician would be just as destructive as usual for the hosts, who would play 11 v 10 for over an hour as Daizen Maeda was controversially sent off for Celtic following a VAR check.

Alvaro Morata made it 2-0 just before half time, with further goals from Griezmann and Samuel Lino just after the hour mark giving Atleti a comfortable four-goal lead. However, there would be no let up from Diego Simeone’s men.

Morata grabbed his second of the evening in emphatic fashion to make it five, before Saul Niguez added a sixth late on. It meant that Celtic were hit for six in Madrid for the second successive season, after they lost 6-1 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last November.

Lazio’s 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in the other Group E match means that Atletico Madrid lead the Italians by one point at the top of the group. Victory on MD5 in Rotterdam would ensured that Los Colchoneros qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.