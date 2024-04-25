Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid home kit for next season leaked with bold new design

Atletico Madrid returned to a more classic design for their home kit this season, while using a unique blue and white away kit to commemorate their roots when they were first founded. However as tends to be the case these days, the classic design has been alternated by a more modern and bolder look by Nike.

The home kit for the next season will feature blue trim on all of the red and white stripes, while the white stripes will also be dissected by a blue or red pinstripe – interrupted of course by sponsor Riyadh Air.

The new mock-ups were released by Footy Headlines, and are the first Atletico design of it’s kind in the 21st century, although blended and thinner stripes have been experimented with. It will however see the old club badge return to the kit for the first time since it was changed in 2017, after the fans voted for a return in a referendum this season.

