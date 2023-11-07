WATCH: Chaotic opening stages see Atletico Madrid lead through Antoine Griezmann and Celtic down to 10 men

Atletico Madrid are well on their way to a second win in this season’s Champions League group stages. Having taken the lead inside the opening six minutes against Celtic, the Scottish champions have now been reduced to 10 men.

It was Antoine Griezmann who opened the scoring for Atleti. The Frenchman, playing in midfield, collected the ball on the edge of the box, and his deflected strike could not be saved by Joe Hart in the Celtic goal.

Things got worse for Celtic on the 23rd minute when Daizen Maeda was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mario Hermoso. A yellow card was originally shown to the Japanese forward, but a VAR check saw that upgraded to red, meaning that Celtic will play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Atletico Madrid should be able to grab a couple more goals at least before the game comes to an end, and should they pick up the victory as expected, they will be in a strong position in the Champions League group stages.