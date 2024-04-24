Carlo Ancelotti has already made one important call for Real Madrid-Bayern Munich – defender misses training

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has already made one crucial decision ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich next week. The Italian is close to having a full squad available, with the exception of Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba, meaning choices will be made in midfield and defence.

Most notably central defence. Eder Militao is back to fitness, and Aurelien Tchouameni will be back from suspension for the Bayern tie, but the Brazilian will start the match on the bench. Marca say that while Militao will get minutes against Real Sociedad on Friday, and stands a chance at being back for the second leg, it is seen as too much of a risk for a player with less than half an hour of action since his injury.

That leaves a choice between Tchouameni, who has been excellent, and used by Ancelotti at centre-back for all of their big games in recent months when available. Nacho Fernandez also proved against Manchester City that he can still remain solid at the highest level too. Of course, the Frenchman can be used in midfield too.

Perhaps the other concern at the back will be his compatriot, Ferland Mendy. Diario AS say he will not play against Real Sociedad this weekend, after missing Real Madrid‘s win over Barcelona last weekend. On Tuesday he missed training and while he does not have an injury per se, his muscles are fatigued, and he has a high risk of injury. As a result, he is following a specific recovery plan in order to be ready for the Bayern clash next week at the Allianz Arena, and Fran Garcia will play against La Real.

Although they are more often used on the left, Bayern are concerned about their wingers. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane continue to nurse injuries, and will not be risked against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, in hope that they make the first leg.

Gnabry suffered a muscle tear against Arsenal in the first leg just over two weeks ago, and touched the ball again for the first time on Tuesday. He is increasing his intensity daily to be back in time. Gnabry is yet to do so, he has been dealing with tailbone pain for several weeks, and is resting in order to be able to return without discomfort.

As is natural at this stage of the season, players are generally dealing with slight injuries much of the time at the very least. With the Euros on the horizon this summer, perhaps there will be slightly less propensity to risk their fitness than in a year without a major tournament.