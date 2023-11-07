WATCH: Antoine Griezmann grabs second of the night, Samuel Lino scores as Atletico Madrid go four-up against Celtic

Atletico Madrid have had their match against Celtic won for most of the evening, but there has been no let up from Diego Simeone’s side at the Civitas Metropolitano, as they have now bagged their third and fourth goals.

Antoine Griezmann scored after six minutes to settle the hosts, and things were made easier soon after when Daizen Maeda was controversially sent off. The Japanese was shown yellow for a challenge on Mario Hermoso, but following a VAR review, a red card was awarded instead.

Alvaro Morata would then make it two just before half time, and Griezmann has now added his second and Atletico’s third with a sensational overhead kick goal from inside the penalty area.

A few minutes later, it became 4-0. Samuel Lino had only just come on for Rodrigo Riquelme, but the Brazilian cut inside and bent a beautiful effort into the far corner, leaving Joe Hart with no chance.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Lino makes it FOUR for Atletico. Atletico Madrid 4-0 Celtic pic.twitter.com/H1OfB3dSUM — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 7, 2023

It has been a fine evening for Atletico Madrid, who are on their way to topping Group E. It would also be their 16th consecutive win at the Metropolitano, extending their record-breaking run.