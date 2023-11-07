WATCH: Alvaro Morata continues red-hot form as Atletico Madrid double lead against Celtic

Atletico Madrid are well on their way to a second win in this season’s Champions League. Having scored inside six minutes, and been playing against 10 men since the 23rd, they have now doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time.

It was Antoine Griezmann that scored the opener for Atleti early on, and having had the goal advantage, they would the have a man advantage as Daizen Maeda was sent off for a tackle on Mario Hermoso. A yellow card was originally shown, but that was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

10-man Celtic would have hoped to see the game out until half time, but unfortunately for them, Alvaro Morata has made it 2-0 just before the interval, continuing his red-hot scoring streak in the process.

It could be a long second half for Celtic, but Atletico Madrid won’t care, as they look to take a big step towards reaching the Champions League knockout stages.