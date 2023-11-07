WATCH: Alvaro Morata scores brace, Saul Niguez nets as Atletico Madrid score six against Celtic

Celtic will be begging for the final 15 minutes of their match with Atletico Madrid to go quickly. The hosts have been ruthless so far, and having scored goals three and four in quick succession in the second half, they have now added a fifth.

Antoine Griezmann got the ball rolling for Atleti inside six minutes, and Diego Simeone’s side’s evening got a whole lot easier when Daizen Maeda was controversially sent off following a challenge on Mario Hermoso.

Alvaro Morata made it 2-0 before half time, before second half efforts from Griezmann and Samuel Lino further extended Atleti’s lead. It’s now 5-0, with the latest goal coming from Morata, who has continued his excellent scoring streak with another two goals on the night.

🚨🚨| GOAL: INSANE finish by Morata. Atletico Madrid 5-0 Celtic pic.twitter.com/SqF4A9qVLk — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 7, 2023

It would get even better for Atleti as they have now made it 6-0, with the latest goal coming from substitute Saul Niguez.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Saul makes it SIX. Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic pic.twitter.com/Ked94tXi7Q — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 7, 2023

It has been a devastating performance from Atletico Madrid, who are well on their way to going top of Group E with these incoming three points.