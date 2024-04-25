Carlo Ancelotti confirms Thibaut Courtois could return next week – updates on Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has surprised the media by revealing that Thibaut Courtois could return to action as early as next week. The Belgian goalkeeper had been ruled out for the rest of the season after a meniscus tear in his knee, but has recovered in double-quick time.

Courtois was believed to be out for the rest of the campaign, with an original diagnosis of 6 weeks to 3 months out following surgery. It was an injury he suffered on his way back to fitness from an anterior cruciate ligament tear days before the season started. The 31-year-old could return just a month or so on from his injury.

“I have to think carefully about the lineup. The wear and tear has been significant. I have to think about things. I also have to say that Courtois is fine, I think he will be available next week. He could play against Cadiz.”

"Both of them." Carlo Ancelotti on whether he would give the Ballon d'Or to Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/NNDRL8wAEr — Football España (@footballespana_) April 25, 2024

The Italian went on to confirm that Arda Guler could have minutes against Real Sociedad on Friday night, and he could start Eder Militao too.

“He has improved, he is still not 100. Could be [that he starts]. And maybe not.”

Meanwhile Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes both missed training on Thursday, sparking alarm, with their semi-final first leg in the Champions League against Bayern Munich now less than a week away.

“Bellingham had a stomach problem and Rodrygo had the flu, but they could still travel. Mendy is not going to travel, he’s fine but I prefer him to stay here, working towards the Champions League.”

Mendy has been dealing with muscle fatigue since the Manchester City game, causing him to miss out on El Clasico, but is expected to be back against Bayern. Only David Alaba and Courtois are expected to miss out against Bayern, while a heavily rotated side is expected against Real Sociedad at Anoeta.