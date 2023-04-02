Karim Benzema hat-trick headlines dominant Real Madrid victory over Real Valladolid

Real Madrid are back on track ahead of Wednesday evening’s crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona, after a commanding 6-0 victory over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti made five changes to the side that lost in El Clasico two weeks ago, and a different tactic was also utilised by the Italian. Instead of the usual 4-3-3, Real Madrid lined up in a 4-2-3-1, with Rodrygo playing just behind Karim Benzema.

The switch appeared to move early on, when Rodrygo opened the scoring after 22 minutes, having been set up by Marco Asensio. It was the Brazilian’s fifth goal of the season.

Things got even better for the hosts courtesy of Benzema, who netted a seven minute hat-trick to take the game firmly away from Valladolid. Vinicius Jr teed up the Frenchman’s first two goals, while Rodrygo crossed for Benzema to finish emphatically for his third.

Marco Asensio added a fifth in the second half to go along with his assist, while Lucas Vazquez scored his second goal of the season to make it 6-0. Eden Hazard, making only his second appearance of 2023, provided the assist.

It was vintage Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon, as they ensured an excellent preparation for Wednesday night’s El Clasico showdown at Spotify Camp Nou.