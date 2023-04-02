WATCH: Karim Benzema scores seven minute hat-trick to give Real Madrid commanding lead

Just over half an hour into their match against Real Valladolid, Real Madrid have surely sealed all three points after going 4-0 up, which keeps their very slim La Liga title hopes alive.

Rodrygo gave Real Madrid an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu after being teed up by Marco Asensio, but since then, Karim Benzema has taken over.

The former French international has notched a seven minute hat-trick to put the game to bed. He appears to be firmly back in form, after a difficult season so far.

Vinicius Jr set Benzema up for his first, with the Brazilian providing an excellent cross which allowed the 35-year-old to double Real Madrid’s lead.

Vini Jr 🤝 Benzema Brilliant cross by the Brazilian as Madrid's main man up front provides the finishing touches 🎯#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/QoQZQy4MJs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

Benzema added a second three minutes later after being set up by Vinicius again.

Madrid are on 🔥 Karim Benzema with a great finish for their third after half an hour ⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Z8swjVImpU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

Benzema completed the hat-trick in sensational style, flicking the ball over his head and beyond Sergio Asenjo in the Valladolid goal.

OH. MY. WORD. 😱 An outstanding acrobatic finish by Karim Benzema for his hattrick 👏⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/8wT3BFYozx — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

Nahhh bro RAMADAN got Benzema doing overhead kicks at the age of 35 pic.twitter.com/9pHFvHur2B — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) April 2, 2023

It has been a sensational first half for Benzema and Real Madrid. The Frenchman has moved on to 14 La Liga goals, which takes him just three behind Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts.