Real Madrid Real Valladolid

WATCH: Karim Benzema scores seven minute hat-trick to give Real Madrid commanding lead

Just over half an hour into their match against Real Valladolid, Real Madrid have surely sealed all three points after going 4-0 up, which keeps their very slim La Liga title hopes alive.

Rodrygo gave Real Madrid an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu after being teed up by Marco Asensio, but since then, Karim Benzema has taken over.

The former French international has notched a seven minute hat-trick to put the game to bed. He appears to be firmly back in form, after a difficult season so far.

Vinicius Jr set Benzema up for his first, with the Brazilian providing an excellent cross which allowed the 35-year-old to double Real Madrid’s lead.

Benzema added a second three minutes later after being set up by Vinicius again.

Benzema completed the hat-trick in sensational style, flicking the ball over his head and beyond Sergio Asenjo in the Valladolid goal.

It has been a sensational first half for Benzema and Real Madrid. The Frenchman has moved on to 14 La Liga goals, which takes him just three behind Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts.

Posted by

Tags Karim Benzema La Liga Real Madrid Real Valladolid

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Team started playing football after we got pretty much written off the Liga?
    Lol.

    Well, Benzema, use those scoring shoes in CDR now that you found them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News