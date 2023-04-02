WATCH: Marco Asensio makes it 5-0 to put the gloss on an excellent Real Madrid performance

Real Madrid have put on a five-star performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, and have firmly put relegation-threatened Real Valladolid to the sword.

The hosts have been in cruise control for much of the game. Rodrygo opened the scoring after 22 minutes, before a seven minute Karim Benzema hat-trick put the result beyond any doubt in the Spanish capital.

Benzema has since been replaced, as has Vinicius Jr, but Real Madrid have continued on, and they now have a fifth. Marco Asensio has it, having been teed up by Rodrygo for the Brazilian’s second assist of the afternoon.

It’s safe to say that Carlo Ancelotti’s system change has been a resounding success, with five unanswered goals in the Spanish capital on Sunday afternoon.

The performance will likely give the Italian food for thought, with Wednesday’s massive Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou just four days away for Real Madrid.