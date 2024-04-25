La Liga clubs at risk of being banned from European competitions as UEFA fume at Federation situation – report

It has been reported that the Spanish government intends to wade its way into the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), amid the ongoing chaos that has taken place there over the last few weeks.

A new president is still yet to be appointed by the Federation, with leading candidate having been temporarily suspended amid the ongoing allegations of corruptions that have been levelled at the governing body of Spanish football.

UEFA are not very happy about the situation, and according to Diario AS, they could ban Spanish clubs from its competitions if it is confirmed that this political interference from the Spanish government goes against its statutes. They did with his Russia and its clubs when the war in Ukraine started.

If this came into effect, that would mean that La Liga clubs would be unable to compete in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League. Further to that, Spain would be unable to play in the UEFA Nations League or European Championships.