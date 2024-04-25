Ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea forward finds new sport after winning competition in Miami

Former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain is just a year out into retirement, but has found a way of channeling the competitive energy of an elite athlete. His new hobby is the game sweeping Spain – padel.

The former Argentina international retired from football at the age of 34 after a spell at Inter Miami, and continues to live there with his family to this day. MD say he is dedicating more time to being a father and a family man, but has sufficient time to play padel.

Recently in Miami Higuain won a local tournament with partner Tarek Deham, picking up a cool cheque for $300 (€280) – which is not quite the bonus money he will be used to.

Gonzalo Higuain has found a new sport to be good at after retirement – he recently won a padel tournament in Miami. (MD) #ChelseaFC #RealMadrid #Juve pic.twitter.com/6UXD74LYzo — Football España (@footballespana_) April 25, 2024

Higuain scored 366 goals in 785 games as a professional, including 121 at Real Madrid after moving there from River Plate at the age of just 20. He would go on to major success in Serie A with Napoli and Juve, although his loan spells at Chelsea and Milan were less fruitful.