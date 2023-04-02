WATCH: Rodrygo gives Real Madrid the lead on his return to the starting line-up

Real Madrid will be delighted to have taken a rather early lead against Real Valladolid, as they look to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat last time out in La Liga.

With the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Barcelona on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti opted to make five changes to the team that lost at Spotify Camp Nou two weeks ago, which also included a system change.

Two of those that came in have now been involved in the opening goal. Marco Asensio, who had a goal ruled out in El Clasico by VAR, set up Rodrygo, who finished beyond Sergio Asenjo to get his fifth league goal of the season.

Great run and finish ✨ Marco Asensio and Rodrygo combine for a brilliant Real Madrid goal ⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/muF43prZyF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

Brilliant goal by Rodrygo!! pic.twitter.com/PaTu5RiT2B — Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) April 2, 2023

Ancelotti’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 appears to have made an instant impact, with Rodrygo, operating as the number 10, getting the scoring going. Real Madrid will hope to add a few more against Real Valladolid, as they look to get into form before facing Barcelona on Wednesday.