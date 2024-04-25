Jude Bellingham ruled out of Real Madrid’s trip to Real Sociedad after illness concern

Carlo Ancelotti has named a 20-man squad for Real Madrid’s trip to Real Sociedad on Friday night, brought forward 24 hours in order to provide extra rest ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Bayern Munich.

The big story of the squad is that Ancelotti has opted not to risk Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder has been suffering with gastroenteritis over the last few days, which caused him to miss training on Thursday. As such, the decision has been taken for him to rest over the weekend, with a view to being at 100% for the trip to Munich.

Ferland Mendy also misses out, as was confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti during his pre-match press conference. However, Rodrygo Goes has been included in the squad, as he has recovered from the flu that caused him to also miss Thursday’s training session.

A win at the Reale Arena would put Real Madrid 14 points clear at the summit of the La Liga, with Barcelona not playing until Monday evening. Ancelotti will hope that his side can move ever closer to securing the title by taking home three points from Donostia-San Sebastian.