Carlo Ancelotti tests different system for Real Madrid just days before El Clasico

4-3-3 has been the go-to formation for many Real Madrid managers in recent years, and Carlo Ancelotti has been no different. The system has been used by the Italian for the vast majority of his second spell at the club.

However, against Real Valladolid on Sunday, Ancelotti looks to be using a different tactic, with Diario AS reporting that Real Madrid will line up in a 4-2-3-1.

Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema will be the front four, with the latter three in their usual positions, while Rodrygo is expected to operate as a number 10, just behind Benzema.

Ancelotti has switched to the system in-game before, but it is believed to be one of, if not the first times that Real Madrid will have started in a 4-2-3-1 under his stewardship.

With El Clasico just four days away, it could be another option for Ancelotti to consider for the match at Spotify Camp Nou, which sees Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

If it is successful against Real Valladolid, there is the possibility that Ancelotti re-uses the system for Real Madrid when they travel to Catalonia on Wednesday.