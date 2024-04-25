Atletico Madrid dealt blow in bid to raise funds ahead of summer transfer window

Atletico Madrid are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window, and the likelihood is that they will look to overhaul their current defensive options. At least two new centre-backs are wanted by Diego Simeone, with several existing players also set to be pushed out of the back door as a result.

One player that Atleti want to get rid of in the summer is Caglar Soyuncu, who struggled for the first six months of his time at the club, before he was shipped out on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbahce. However, his fortunes there have not been much better.

As such, it’s been reported that Diario AS that Fenerbahce won’t look to sign Soyuncu on a permanent basis. Instead, he will join Atleti’s pre-season camp post-Euro 2024, at which time club bosses will evaluate the situation.

🚨🇹🇷 BREAKING: Fenerbahçe doesn’t want Çağlar Söyüncü anymore. He will return to Atlético Madrid, where he will be part of the team’s preseason, and the coaching staff will decide his future.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/acKoE9X0kE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 25, 2024

Atletico Madrid are desperate to raise as much funds as possible, so that there is a bank that can be spent on much-needed new additions. However, their hopes of building that now appear to have taken a significant blow.