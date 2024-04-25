Atletico Madrid veteran in advanced talks to remain at club for 2024-25 campaign

It has been a very difficult season for Atletico Madrid, whose place in next season’s Champions League is far from assured with six matches to go. They have especially struggled in defence, amplified by the fact that they haven’t kept a clean sheet in over two months.

Because of this, an overhaul is being planned for Diego Simeone’s defensive options. Mario Hermoso will be leaving as a free agent, with Stefan Savic, Caglar Soyuncu and Reinildo Mandava could also be heading out of the exit door, with upgrades demanded by the Argentine manager.

One player who’s set to remain at Atleti, despite all of these expected departures, is Axel Witsel. The Belgian midfielder-turned-defender has been a mainstay this season, and many fans believe that he has been their best centre-back. Club bosses are also happy with his performances, with Marca reporting that talks over a one-year extension have been opened.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Axel Witsel is very close to renewing his contract with Atlético Madrid. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/FJRdNOrkog — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 25, 2024

Witsel is now 35, and although he has been good this season, Atletico Madrid may see him more as a rotation option for next season, especially if they can sign at least two quality centre-backs during the summer, which will be the aim. He certainly wouldn’t be a bad backup to have.