Atletico Madrid summer exodus continues with another defender set to depart as free agent

Atletico Madrid are expected to undertake a squad overhaul during the summer, on the back of a disappointing campaign for Diego Simeone’s side. Defence is an area that will be extensively focused on, with at least two new high-level centre-backs wanted.

With this in mind, departures are also on the cards. Mario Hermoso looks set to leave after failing to agree terms over a new contracts, and he is expected to be joined out of the door by Gabriel Paulista, who only arrived from Valencia during the winter.

As per Marca, the indication at this stage is that Gabriel will depart in the summer as a free agent. Atleti have the option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months, but for now at least, it looks like that will not be triggered.

With Gabriel set to leave, Atletico Madrid are getting rid of the deadwood in their squad. One player that looks like staying is Axel Witsel, who is in talks to sign a one-year extension to his deal.