Analysis: Joao Felix reports should warn Barcelona over move

Joao Felix is a young, technically gifted footballer, capable of brilliance and with the talent to dominate at the top level. But he isn’t the right footballer for Barcelona.

Felix, now 23, has threatened to explode into life and make good on his talent at Atletico Madrid, and it was not hard to imagine why Felix impressed Chelsea fans in his early days. When he is on song, he is brilliant to watch.

However there are a number of conditions that explain why Barcelona should not make his dream come true. Felix, without warning to Atletico, declared that he would love to join Barcelona on Tuesday night, shortly after which Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Barcelona would try for his signature.

🚨| The Atlético de Madrid dressing room is TIRED of João Félix. They have not taken it well. His acts are understood as ‘disrespectful’. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/mwpTRSXyEM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 19, 2023

Unable to spend the necessary €100m or so that Atletico are demanding, reports circulated that Franck Kessie or Ferran Torres could be included in a deal, but Matteo Moretto says Kessie is not interested and Torres is keen to stay in Barcelona. Meanwhile back at Atletico Madrid, Felix has been seen having heated conversations on the touchline, and the squad (no doubt this only pertains to some), are reportedly tired of Felix’s stunts.

A loan move was also touted, but that apparently would cost Barcelona €25m too, as Los Colchoneros demand both his salary and his ammortisation are covered for the year. Despite the fact his stock has fallen, his price has not, and unless Atletico’s demands fall dramatically, there is no argument for calling it an opportunity.

In a summer where Barcelona’s resources are not only stretched thin, Felix is neither a priority nor a sensible deal, even if President Joan Laporta admires him. And even if Jorge Mendes, his agent and Laporta’s close ally, wants the deal to happen.

Felix’s statements, regardless of whether he thinks his relationship with Atletico is at an end or not, speak to a lack of regard for both his employer and his teammates, given it is not the first time he has been openly critical of his boss, Diego Simeone, too.

🚨Currently there are no negotiations for Joao Felix between Barça and Atletico. Ferran Torres does not want to leave and Franck Kessié has no intention to join Atletico. If there are no exits, the issue will remain the same. @MatteMoretto — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 19, 2023

Barcelona have other priorities with whatever cash they can raise this summer, and the reality is that in Ansu Fati and Torres, they are already in possession of two young forwards who are not reaching their potential. While Felix is not injured, and he has more raw talent than Torres, Felix is also older and less versatile.

So far he has only operated well in precise contexts where he is able to play off a striker, and with freedom to move – a role that Xavi Hernandez has already used Pedri to greater effect in. If Xavi is keen on reverting to a 4-3-3 formation, it could be argued that Felix makes sense coming in off the left to allow Alejandro Balde on the outside. Yet under arguably the most demanding defensive manager in the game, Felix has not shown the discipline without the ball to justify that role in the same way that Fati or Torres have – and certainly not Gavi or Pedri, in a different system.

Felix may well be an opportunity, he may well become one of the most dominant footballers in the game – he has the talent to do so. But the circumstaces dictate that Barcelona should not risk their limited resources on giving him that chance.