Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona will try to sign Joao Felix this summer

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano reported quotes from Joao Felix, in which the Portuguese confirmed his desire to play for Barcelona, who he identified as his “dream club”.

Felix has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past on multiple occasions, but for one reason or another, it has not worked out. Despite this, it appears that club officials have not given up.

Romano, speaking on YouTube, has reported that Barcelona will try to sign Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer, although given their poor financial situation, it will be far from easy.

Felix is currently an outcast at Atletico, as he currently does not enter Diego Simeone’s plans for the new season. As a result, a deal could be possible, but it will depend on Barcelona being able to afford it.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to letting Felix leave on loan, providing that a sufficient percentage of his wage is covered. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can afford to do this.