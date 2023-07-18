Joao Felix confirms his desire to join Barcelona – “If it happens, it will be a dream”

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid currently looks very unclear. Los Colchoneros are looking to sell him this summer, but currently, there is a distinct lack of interest in the Portuguese’s services.

As a result, Felix looks set to remain at Atletico for the time being, although in a bombshell interview (via Fabrizio Romano), the 23-year-old has confirmed his dream next destination: Barcelona.

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

Felix has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past, as well as earlier this summer. Unfortunately for him, a deal is extremely unlikely to happen now due to the Blaugrana’s poor financial situation.

However, a deal in the future cannot be ruled out, although it is likely to depend on whether Felix remains at Atletico Madrid for the foreseeable future. At this stage, this looks to be the case.