Exclusive: New contract for Barcelona starlet to be settled following Xavi Hernandez decision

Barcelona are to secure the future of talented defender Hector Fort in the coming weeks, after Xavi Hernandez’s U-turn on his future at the club. The 17-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team this season, and is currently in talks over a new deal.

Fort has a €6m release clause in his contract currently, and would be a no-brainer signing for most clubs at that price, having already demonstrated his value against the likes of Inaki and Nico Williams in the Copa del Rey. It is believed that he is set for a role in the first team squad next season, with the versatility to play either right or left back.

🚨 Gavi is over the moon with Xavi's decision to stay. The two have a special relationship, with the player expressing his joy to the coach as soon as the news broke. @sanantheone pic.twitter.com/uMu94xQeDl — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 26, 2024

Matteo Moretto has told Football España that a new deal for Fort will be sealed following Barcelona’s decision to continue with Xavi as managers. With Xavi at the helm, it is a guarantee of minutes for the youngsters that deserve them, and Fort stands to benefit from that.

There is uncertainty over the full-back spots at Barcelona next season. Alejandro Balde will be back from injury, and Julian Araujo could play for the first team next season following a loan at Las Palmas. Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo could also return to the club next season, but it is far from certain. With Marcos Alonso’s deal expiring this summer, it looks as if Fort will have opportunities.