Joao Felix loan operation would cost Barcelona over €25m

Barcelona are the ‘dream’ destination for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, but making that move happen could turn into a nightmare for their accountants.

President Joan Laporta is keen on Joao Felix, and his agent Jorge Mendes maintains a close relationship with him, but they will have a job fitting the demands of Atletico Madrid into their salary limit.

Barcelona are yet to register the contracts for their new signings, and according to Marca, even a loan deal would cost Barcelona over €25m. Atletico Madrid want the ammortisation due from his €127m transfer fee covered for that year, which amounts to €16m. Including his salary, a single season of Felix would cost them the same as many signings.

Unable to look at deals towards €100m, which is what Los Rojiblancos want for Felix, Sport say that Atletico would be interested in Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres. Neither player is crucial to Xavi Hernandez currently, and they could be included in a deal to cheapen the cost.

Earlier it was reported that the only way a deal could work for Barcelona was a loan with an option to buy, but if those are the terms, then a deal seems highly improbable.

While Laporta and Mendes may be keen on Felix moving, he neither solves a need for Barcelona, nor would he necessarily start for the Blaugrana. Thus committing major resources to the Portuguese would be a surprise.