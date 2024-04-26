Barcelona President to speak to Xavi Hernandez alternative about being ‘plan B’

Barcelona confirmed the continuity of Xavi Hernandez on Thursday, after the coach had originally announced his exit 89 days earlier. The decision was not without controversy, and came after months of links to other coaches. While Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel were frequently mentioned, Rafael Marquez was one of the leading candidates to replace him.

The Mexican legend has done a fine job at Barca Atletic this season, and has them second behind Deportivo La Coruna in their third tier league. In the final month or so of the season, they will pursue promotion.

Marquez felt he was close to taking over from Xavi, and was excited by the prospect – managing the first team is an ambition of his. His contract at Barca Atletic is up this summer though, and Diario AS say he has other offers this summer. Barcelona President Joan Laporta will speak with him shortly to try and persuade him to stay in his role for a third season though.

🚨 Laporta has confirmed to Xavi that there will be guarantees to sign and have a good transfer window. @sanantheone — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

It is believed Barcelona will offer him a new one-year extension, although before Xavi’s future was decided, there have been rumours he is keen to move on and take the next step in his career. After a season where he has often been without the likes of Marc Guiu, Hector Fort or Pau Cubarsi, and permanently robbed of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, Marquez thought his creation of a reliable team was sufficient evidence of his talents.

Laporta and Sporting Director Deco will try to convince Marquez, as they are keen to have a solid alternative to Xavi in the wings should it be necessary. The Xavi decision is not free of doubt, and his contract is up next year at any rate. Meanwhile there is also the prospect of Barcelona searching for a big name next summer, with Jurgen Klopp, Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta all out of contract next summer as it stands.