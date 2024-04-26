Bernardo Silva ‘not a priority’ for top European clubs as Manchester City star is thin on options

There has been a consistent line of reporting over the past two years that Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is willing to bring to a close a highly successful spell at the Etihad. His main issue is where he could go.

Real Madrid have no intention of going for him, while Bayern Munich have never been linked to him either. City would likely be reluctant to let him join a Premier League rival. While Xavi Hernandez is a major fan of his, and Barcelona are also interested in Silva, as per Sport, the Portuguese is not a priority for the Catalans, who are looking for a pivot and a left winger before he comes into the equation.

🚨 Bernardo Silva is NOT a priority this summer. Barça think his price tag of almost €60m is excessive because he's almost 30 years old. Even if Barça can somehow spend this money, they would prefer to sign a pivot. At a lower price, the story would be different. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 26, 2024

In addition, Barcelona’s finances also require them to negotiate down Silva’s €58m release clause, which is easier said than done. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain, the other side chronically linked with Silva, have him on their shortlist, but he is not regarded as a priority in Paris either.

If Silva, who signed a contract renewal last year with a lower release clause, is planning on leaving, his options of joining another top side seem slim on the ground. At 29 years of age, it is understandable if Silva feels he has one last big move in him, but as things stand, for a player who is no doubt one of the best in the world in his position, he has a startling lack of obvious moves.