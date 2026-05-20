Real Madrid have been handed a big boost with the news that Pep Guardiola will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, as it is expected to make it much easier to sign one of their long-term targets during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are seeking to sign a new midfielder in the summer, and incoming manager Jose Mourinho has a clear top target in mind: Rodri Hernandez. The Man City and Spain star has been someone that Los Blancos have followed for a number of years, and 2026 could be the time they make their move.

It had previously been reported that Real Madrid were set to miss out on signing Rodri this summer, but things have changed in the last couple of weeks. The imminent departure of Guardiola from the Etihad Stadium, coupled with Mourinho’s return to the Bernabeu, are making it more likely that a deal can be done.

The former is a particular turning point, with Marca reporting that Rodri’s continuity at Man City was directly linked to Guardiola’s, and now that the latter is leaving, it’s expected that the 29-year-old will seek to leave in the summer.

Cards are weighted in Real Madrid’s favour

Real Madrid have been clear that a move for Rodri will only be explored under the right conditions, and this could be the reality in 2026. His Man City contract ends next summer, and given that Guardiola’s exit means that a renewal agreement would now be very unlikely to happen, there would be chances for Los Blancos to sign him now for a reduced price.

It will be very interesting to see whether Real Madrid do move for Rodri in the summer. He would be a top addition to their midfield, and the sort of signing that would get fans back onside after two disappointing seasons in a row.