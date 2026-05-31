Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will leave the club this summer as a free agent, in a surprise twist. It appeared the French international would be renewing his deal at Anfield, after months of negotiations, but a deal has not been done before the summer.

In April, it seemed as good as a done deal for Konate that he would be staying at Liverpool, as an agreement appeared to be close. Yet six weeks on, Liverpool have announced that Konate will now be leaving as a free agent at the end of his contract this summer, making him a prime market opportunity for Europe’s top clubs.

Konate back on Real Madrid radar

Back in November, Real Madrid had communicated to Liverpool that they were no longer pursuing a deal for Konate. Diario AS say that this was after months of conversations with Konate’s camp, but as Los Blancos were planning to make their negotiations serious, Konate suffered a significant dip in form that put them off. Yet now they are again considering a move for Konate.

Real Madrid have made a habit of recruiting players on free transfers over the past six years, and Konate would fit their transfer policy. They intend to bring in one or two central defenders this summer, but Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also considering offers for Konate, and there is some interest from Serie A too. They say that regardless, Jose Mourinho, who is expected to be announced as the new manager in two weeks’ time, will have the final say on Konate.

Al-Ittihad also interested in Konate

On top of the interest from Europe’s top clubs, FootMercato say that Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad are willing to make him a lucrative offer this summer. They see him as a priority target, but naturally will have to outbid other competitors to persuade Konate to leave European football.