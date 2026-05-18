It’s taken for granted that Jose Mourinho will return to the Bernabeu this summer to became the next manager of Real Madrid. An agreement for him to make his comeback 13 years after his first spell is expected to be reached in the next couple of weeks, and already, he appears to be involved in the transfer process.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid have plans to make multiple signings in the summer, namely a new centre-back and central midfield. In regards to the latter, one of the players they’ve been linked with is Rodri Hernandez, who has been appreciated for a long time by those in the Bernabeu offices.

Mourinho is also a big fan of Rodri, and according to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), he has made it clear to Real Madrid officials that he wants the Manchester City midfielder to be signed this summer.

Leadership is one of the qualities currently missing in the Real Madrid dressing room, with the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in 2024 and 2025 respectively having taken that away in spades. Rodri would be able to bring some back, and given that he has still yet to commit to signing a new Man City contract, there is still a chance that he could end up at the Bernabeu in a cut-price deal.

Real Madrid had previously ruled out Rodri move

As recently as April, it was reported that Real Madrid no longer consider Rodri to be a serious transfer target, despite the fact that he could be available for cheap this summer. Nevertheless, Mourinho has appeared to revive the matter, and if he is the one to lead a summer pursuit, there is every chance that an agreement can be found.

It remains to be seen how this situation between Real Madrid and Rodri plays out, but Mourinho is determined to drive it forward.