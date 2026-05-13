Real Madrid are said to be seeking reinforcements in midfield this summer, but it looks as if Rodri Hernandez will not be the key to making things work at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Manchester City star is increasingly close to remaining at the Etihad Stadium.

After winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024, Rodri was cited as Real Madrid’s preferred target to strengthen their midfield last summer, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury postponed any move for him. This season, Real Madrid have been observing his return closely, but the latest was that they cooled their interest in Rodri, and that the World Cup this summer could sway things one way or another.

Manchester City close in on new Rodri contract

Now Matteo Moretto reports that Manchester City are closing in on a new deal with Rodri before the World Cup, which if signed, would all but rule out a move to Los Blancos. He explains that Rodri has been in talks with City for weeks over a new deal, who are keen to hold onto him for at least another year.

The Italian transfer guru also notes that Real Madrid have not made contact with City about signing Rodri, or made any official move. Hence Rodri is closer to signing a contract renewal at the Etihad.

El Real Madrid aún no ha dado ningún paso oficial con el Manchester City respecto a Rodri, a pesar del interés que tiene por él, y ahora el centrocampista está más cerca de renovar con el club inglés. La decisión está al caer. El Manchester City lleva semanas negociando la… pic.twitter.com/5iAFT7xhAK — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 13, 2026

Real Madrid midfield issues

Since the exit of Toni Kroos, Real Madrid have struggled to fill the void left by the German with Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde or Jude Bellingham. Hence they are tipped to make a signing there this summer, but few clear candidates have emerged. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit have all been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, but it seems Real Madrid have yet to make a decision on which player to target.