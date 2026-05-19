Real Madrid line up move for Manchester City after Pep Guardiola exit

Tremors were sent through the world of football on Monday night, when the news broke that Pep Guardiola would be leaving Manchester City after a decade at the club. Real Madrid see a way in which the situation could work to their advantage.

In the past, Los Blancos have often been linked to Erling Haaland, with prior reports stating that the Norwegian forward could be easier to attract once Guardiola leaves the club. In the last week, it has also emerged that Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has supposedly offered himself to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid reignite interest in Rodri Hernandez

If there is one City player that has been linked to Real Madrid more than any other over the last two seasons though, it’s Rodri Hernandez. Although in recent months it has been suggested that their interest in Rodri had cooled, Cadena SER say that his name is back on the agenda. They note that Rodri would be delighted to move back to Spain, something he has hinted at in the past.

They say that Rodri is top of their shortlist for the midfield position, and that they are awaiting the green light of manager to be Jose Mourinho to pursue him. Nevertheless, it is noted that it will be a ‘financially difficult’ deal to pull off.

Manchester City looking to hold onto Rodri

City are unlikely to give up Rodri without a fight though. Although the 29-year-old is out of contract next year, Manchester City have made him a contract offer to extend his stay, and are desperate to keep him. Real Madrid are yet to take any formal steps, and last week it was reported that Rodri’s decision on the renewal offer was imminent. That said, the longer the delay is, the more doubts will creep in for Manchester City.