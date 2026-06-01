Three Real Madrid players pick up Champions League awards

Real Madrid may not have had the most successful season, finishing without a major trophy for a second season in a row, but it did not stop Los Blancos from picking up several awards at the end of the Champions League season. Their journey ended at the quarter-final stage, following a 6-4 aggregate defeat.

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain were crowned as European champions for the second year in a row, just the second side to do so in the Champions League era after Real Madrid. With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10), who was awarded tournament MVP, and Ousmane Dembele (8) some way of Kylian Mbappe’s total of 15, his position as top goalscorer in the competition was never under serious threat in the final. It is the second time he has won the award, after sharing it with Harry Kane in 2024.

👕🙌 UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected its 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season… #UCL pic.twitter.com/4Ay7qHP3uj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2026

Arda Guler named Revelation of the Season

In Real Madrid’s exit, it was Arda Guler who was powering their hopes, first scoring from long-range after a Manuel Neuer miscue, and then netting a brilliant free-kick in Munich. Guler had also played a key role in Real Madrid’s Round of 16 win over Manchester City, and UEFA decided to select him as Revelation of the Season. It has replaced the Young Player of the Tournament, and is given to a player under-21, and seeks to reward players having a breakout season.

Fede Valverde wins Goal of the Tournament

Meanwhile it was midfield teammate Fede Valverde who won goal of the tournament for his brilliant third against Manchester City, completing a hat-trick against the Premier League side. A rare bright moment for Real Madrid, it was arguably the best performance of their season.

Marcos Llorente named in Team of the Tournament

The only La Liga player to feature in the Team of the Tournament was Atletico Madrid right-back Marcos Llorente, for his tireless performances for Los Colchoneros. He of course played a key role in Ademola Lookman’s winning goal against Barcelona in the quarter-finals. The only other Spanish player to be included was Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.