Juventus table offer for Barcelona star as contract decision looms

Barcelona have a number of situations to resolve before the summer transfer window opens at the start of July, and one of them involves Robert Lewandowski’s contract. The veteran striker’s current deal expires at the end of June, and although a renewal offer is already on the table, it has yet to be responded to.

As the weeks go by, it is looking increasingly likely that Lewandowski will not be a Barcelona player next season. If he does move on, the likelihood is that he will move to Italy, where he is attracting strong interest from Juventus, Inter and Milan.

Juventus have already held talks with Lewandowski’s representatives, and they are prepared to steal a march on the competition. As per Tuttosport (via Sport) a contract offer has already been presented to the 37-year-old, and there is confidence from within the Serie A club that an agreement will be reached in the next few weeks.

Juventus are expected to move on Dusan Vlahovic, who has previously been linked with Barcelona, and they want to replace him with Lewandowski. The belief is that he will decide to leave Catalonia at the end of the season, and if happens, they want to be ready for him to sign for them.

Exit this summer makes sense for all parties

Although Barcelona have presented Lewandowski with a renewal offer, it does make sense it he were to leave this summer. The wages saved will be crucial towards ensuring that any of their new signings can be registered with La Liga without any issues, as they have had in the past 2-3 seasons.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Lewandowski plays out, but for the time being, he will be focused on ensuring that Barcelona wrap up their third La Liga title in four seasons as soon as possible.