After Atletico Madrid publicly trolled Barcelona over their pursuit of star striker Julian Alvarez, the Catalan side have now responded. Los Colchoneros have claimed that they received no offer for Alvarez, a position the Blaugrana are disputing.

On Friday, it was reported by a wide variety of outlets that Barcelona had sent Atletico Madrid a €100m offer for Alvarez as an opening bid. Yet later that day, Atletico released a string of tweets making fun of that story, and denying that the Catalan side had made any offer for him, and pointing out that he is not for sale, and has a release clause of €500m.

Barcelona claim €100m Julian Alvarez offer was sent

Now MD are saying that Barcelona have confirmed to them that a €100m offer for Alvarez was sent on Friday. They say that club sources at Barcelona ‘worthy of maximum credibility’ have assured that this was the case. The offer was supposedly emailed to Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Mateu Alemany.

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They say that Barcelona have no desire to get into a public spat with Atletico, at risk of further response from Los Rojiblancos. Their tirade on social media did not go down well at Camp Nou, but the desire is to continue their pursuit of Alvarez in a cold and professional manner, and not distract from the matter at hand.

Can Barcelona sign Julian Alvarez?

Given Atletico Madrid’s public stance, it would be a major surprise if they were willing to negotiate with Barcelona over a deal. Logically, to put out the series of statements, there would have to be a degree of certainty that Alvarez will not be joining the Blaugrana. Barcelona appear to have identified Alvarez as their primary number nine target, but by the same token, will have a maximum they are willing to pay before they move on to other options.