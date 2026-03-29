Barcelona send fresh contract offer to Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have offered forward Robert Lewandowski the chance to remain at the club next season if he so desires. The 37-year-old forward is out of contract next season, and there is no clarity on his future as things stand.

The Polish forward has lost his place in the starting XI this season to Ferran Torres for the most part, although in recent weeks, Hansi Flick has given him a run of starts to try and inspire him back into form. However Barcelona are prioritising a number nine this summer as part of their transfer plans too.

Barcelona offer contract to Robert Lewandowski

The Blaugrana have now offered Lewandowski a new deal though, say Sport. Their new offer includes a wage cut of around half, with a number of variables that can significantly increase his final salary. President Joan Laporta had publicly said that he is in favour of keeping the veteran hitman.

Lewandowski uncertain on role at Barcelona

It seems that Barcelona will try to move Ferran Torres on this summer if Lewandowski does stay, as they do not believe three number nines can coexist in the same squad. For his part, with a potential star addition arriving, Lewandowski wants to be sure that he will have a significant role to play if he is to sign a new deal.

Other offers for Lewandowski

The same outlet quote Polish journalist Janusz Michalik though, who says that Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter believes that Lewandowski will stay in Catalonia next season. His priority has always been to do so, despite the other offers on the table, one of which comes from Chicago Fire.

📸 Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati have trained at the Ciutat Esportiva yesterday. [via @mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/AiNv8Cge8n — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2026

In addition to the chance to go to the United States, Lewandowski also has interest from Juventus and AC Milan, while Saudi Arabia are also keen to add another star to the Saudi Pro League. The decision now appears to be in Lewandowski’s hands though.