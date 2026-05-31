Barcelona appear to be focusing their efforts in the transfer market on improving their attack, but for much of the year, it has been suggested that their backline would be one of the priorities in the summer transfer window. For the second time this year, the Blaugrana are being linked with a move for one of Spain’s emerging starlets.

Initially, it seemed that Barcelona’s first move this summer would be to sign Alessandro Bastoni, albeit that move has collapsed due to uncertainty on the deal on Hansi Flick’s side. However throughout the second half of the season, the Catalans have been linked with defenders across the backline, with few spots certain for next season.

Barcelona linked with Jorge Salinas for a second time

Following their Copa del Rey clash, which Barcelona won 2-1, it was reported that the Blaugrana were impressed by Racing Santander defender Jorge Salinas, albeit he did not feature in that tie. Now Arco FM and Diario Montanes, local Cantabrian outlets, have reported that Barcelona remain interested in the 19-year-old. MD quote their report, and note that he has a contract until 2029, but that his release clause is in the region of €10m. Salinas’ agent is Jorge Mendes, whose close relationship with Barcelona could help facilitate a deal.

A versatile and promising defender

Salinas can play both at left-back and in central defence, although he has spent much of this season at left-back for Racing. Making 33 appearances, Salinas provided seven assists as Racing won promotion back to La Liga. Salinas has been playing at centre-back for the Spain under-19 side, where he has earned five caps, and scored twice. He will be part of the under-19 Euros squad for La Roja this summer too. It seems likely that if it is not Barcelona, Racing will have to fend off interest from elsewhere too.