It is looking increasingly likely that Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona when his contract expires in June, but where he ends up is currently anyone’s guess. The 37-year-old is poised to reject a renewal offer from the Catalans, which would allow him the freedom to choose his next club.

In recent weeks, Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Italy, but earlier in the season, it appeared that the MLS was his most likely destination. Chicago Fire sent him a contract offer in February, although they are still waiting for a response – but even if one comes, there is a belief that it will not be possible.

As per The Athletic (via MD), Chicago Fire are losing hope that a deal for Lewandowski can be done. Given that it has been almost three months since they made their move, the assumption is that he will not be joining them in the summer.

Lewandowski choosing between two options for next move

Chicago Fire’s fears are backed up by a report from Sport, who say that Lewandowski has whittled down his options to two: Barcelona or Italy. The Polish striker no longer sees a move to the MLS as something he wants, and in the event that he does leave the Spotify Camp Nou, he would only consider continuing his career in the Serie A.

If it is confirmed that Lewandowski intends to leave Barcelona, it would leave two or three clubs fighting to secure his signature. Juventus recently held talks with his representatives, while interest has also been shown in his services by Inter and Milan. It is noted that the veteran striker would only consider joining a club in the Champions League, and presently, all three are set to qualify, although Juventus can still be overtaken by Como or Roma.