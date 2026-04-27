Insider claims Barcelona star has decided to leave this summer

Barcelona could be set to part ways with multiple heavyweights this summer, as preparations are made for fresh blood to be added into Hansi Flick’s squad. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is a leading candidate to move on, while the Catalans could also see the back of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 37-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and while Barcelona have offered him a renewal, it comes with a significant salary reduction – as well as the promise that he will not be the regular starter going forward. Because of this, he’s been mulling over a decision, which is expected to come in the next few weeks.

But according to Guillem Balague (via BBC), the decision has already been made by Lewandowski, who intends to leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of June.

Lewandowski could be set for Serie A move

It does make sense that the prospect of earning much less money that he currently does, coupled with the prospect of being a permanent backup, would be enough for Lewandowski to move on from Barcelona. He still fancies himself very capable of starting regularly at the highest level, and he could do so in Italy, where he is attracting strong interest from Juventus and Inter.

From Barcelona’s perspective, it does make sense for Lewandowski to leave now, given that he is clearly going backwards – both in terms of performance and fitness levels. Furthermore, the saving of his salary will be a big help towards registering their summer signings, so they should not be too down-heartened if the Poland international decides that this season will be his last in Blaugrana colours.

For now, nothing has been made public regarding Lewandowski’s future, and as long as Barcelona still have something to play for, it’s unlikely that nothing will come out, given the Catalans’ desire to wrap up the La Liga title as soon as possible.