There are a number of Barcelona players that could depart the club during the upcoming summer transfer window, and one of them is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is out of contract in June, and while efforts have been made to extend his stay by an additional 12 months, he is currently considering his options.

One of the options open to Lewandowski is a move to Italy. Inter have shown interest, while more recently, his agent Pini Zahavi held talks with Juventus, who see him as their starting striker for the 2026-27 season.

Lewandowski would be given a prominent role if he were to join either club, which could be attractive given that Barcelona are only counting on him as their backup striker for next season. He was asked about the prospect of a move to Inter or Juventus during a charity livestream with Latwogang (via Sport), and his response was enigmatic.

“You know what? We’ll talk soon.”

Lewandowski must take big wage cut to stay at Barcelona

On top of accepting a reduced squad role, Lewandowski has also been told that he can only stay at Barcelona if he agrees to significantly reduce the salary he currently earns. The Catalans must free up space in their wage bill in order to be able to sign the likes of Alessandro Bastoni or Julian Alvarez this summer, which is why they want the 37-year-old to lower his financial package.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the situation with Lewandowski plays out over the coming months. The expectation is that he will come to a final decision before the domestic season is over, which gives Barcelona time to plan forward in the event that he chooses against staying at the Spotify Camp Nou. But if he does stick around, it would be bad news for Ferran Torres, who would likely be sold in his place.