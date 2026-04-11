Robert Lewandowski sets date to decide Barcelona future

Barcelona are planning for a number of exits this summer, the most significant of which could be Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is out of contract in June, and while he has options to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou, it is far from certain that he does so.

Initially, it had been taken for granted that Lewandowski would leave at the end of the season, given his waning prominence in Hansi Flick’s squad. Ferran Torres had replaced him as the starting number nine, but with the Spain international having been goal-shy in recent months, the 37-year-old has been more counted upon.

Barcelona have made it clear to Lewandowski that he can stay, but only if he agrees to take a major pay cut. This was communicated as part of their contract offer to him, which he has yet to respond to.

According to MD, Lewandowski will mull over his Barcelona future in the next few weeks, with a view to making a decision by the end of April. His plan is to review all of the offers that have come his way, and with his family, he will decide how he wishes to move forward for the 2026-27 season and beyond.

Lewandowski has conditions for Barcelona stay

It is unclear at this stage whether Lewandowski is willing to slash his wages in order to stay at Barcelona, but it is known that he is prepared to operate as a backup if deemed necessary. However, he will only do so if he is behind a big name, such as Julian Alvarez or Victor Osimhen, both of whom are being followed by Barcelona.

In this regard, it makes sense that Barcelona are choosing to prioritise selling Ferran Torres, as his exit would allow extra funds to be put towards a big-money signing, which for now will be extremely difficult for the Catalans due to their well-documented financial problems.