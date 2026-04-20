Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star as summer departure nears

Barcelona have a number of situations to resolve in the lead-up to this summer’s transfer window, and one of those involves Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is out of contract in June, and while he has been offered the chance to extend his stay at the Spotify Camp Nou, it is far from certain that he does so.

The offer to Lewandowski includes a significant pay cut, which places his Barcelona future in doubt. It is not clear a this stage whether he is prepared to give up so much money to continue in Catalonia, and this uncertainty could now be taken advantage of by a whole host of clubs that are also chasing the 37-year-old’s signature.

One of them is Juventus, who are looking to sign a new striker as cover for the expected departure of Dusan Vlahovic. Sport have revealed that the Serie A giants have already held talks with Lewandowski’s representatives, as they seek to put forward their idea to sign him as a free agent.

Juventus see Lewandowski as giving them a significant upgrade in quality in the striker department. They believe that an agreement can be struck with the veteran number nine, especially if they can manage to offer a better financial package than the one already tabled by Barcelona.

Milan also vying to sign Lewandowski

Lewandowski’s representatives, headed up by Pini Zahavi, have also spoken to Milan in recent weeks, with the Rossoneri also keen on adding him to their squad for next season. They are also on the hunt for a new striker, and they are prepared to go head-to-head with Juventus in order to secure his signature.

It will be interesting to see how Lewandowski’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. At this stage, he’s more out than in at Barcelona, which presents an opportunity that Juventus or Milan will hope to take.