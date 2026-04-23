Real Madrid’s slim hopes of wrestling back the La Liga title in the final six games of the season on Thursday, as two of their key players were ruled out for the rest of the season. Both Eder Militao and Arda Guler are set to be out for the final month of the campaign.

Militao limped off just before half-time during their clash against Alaves on Tuesday, and initially there was optimism that the change was simply precautionary. Meanwhile Guler was a surprise absence from training on Thursday, as he underwent medical tests. He was equally expected to be fine with some rest, but underwent scans on Thursday too.

Arda Guler and Eder Militao ruled out for the season

As reported by Diario AS, both Guler and Militao will miss the rest of the season. Both have grade two hamstring tears, which would keep them out for three to four weeks. The lower end of that period of recovery would allow them to return in time for Real Madrid’s final two games of the season against Sevilla (A) and Athletic Club (H). Were it to be four weeks, neither player is likely to risk coming back too early, as may be the case anyway, with the World Cup just three weeks away at that point.

Raul Asencio poised to return to the squad

On the flipside, one of the possible replacements for Militao is set to return to action. Raul Asencio has been out of action for the past week due to a virus, which reportedly caused him to lose 6kg of weight rapidly. Nevertheless, he is on the mend and building up his strength. Asencio is expected to be part of the squad that faces Real Betis on Friday night at La Cartuja, although in all likelihood will be on the bench in Seville.