Real Madrid star hospitalised amid concerning illness situation

Real Madrid are gearing up for a return to domestic action against Alaves next week, but they will not be at full-strength in terms of squad options. Thibaut Courtois is still sidelined, and another that is unlikely to return for the match at the Bernabeu is Raul Asencio.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Asencio. Alongside a disagreement with Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa that saw him dropped for a couple of matches, he’s been struggling with physical problems. The latest saw him miss Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich due to a bout of gastroenteritis, which has gotten worse in recent days.

As per COPE (via Marca), Asencio was forced to go to hospital on Saturday as his condition has reached a worrying state. He’s been vomiting regularly over the last few days, which has coincided with him losing as much as 6kg.

Real Madrid will hope that Asencio’s trip to hospital will led to his health taking a turn for the better in the coming days, although it would be a surprise if he was called up for the Alaves match. He will need time to return to 100%, especially given that he has lost so much weight in a short period of time.

Asencio could see in his final months as a Real Madrid player

Even when he does return, Asencio will find it hard to oust Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao or Dean Huijsen from the starting line-up. Considering this, it could be that he barely plays in the remaining seven matches of the season, which is significant for him as there are chances for him to be sold by Real Madrid this summer.

The expected signing of at least one new central defender could be bad news for Asencio, whose stock within Real Madrid has started to nosedive. David Alaba’s certain exit will not have a bearing on whether the La Fabrica graduate stays or goes, as club bosses are reportedly keen to trim the first team squad where necessary.