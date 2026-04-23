Arda Guler becomes late doubt for Real Betis-Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid travel to Seville on Friday to face Real Betis, hoping to slice the gap to Barcelona back down to six points at La Cartuja, but they may be doing so without Arda Guler. The Turkish talent missed their final training session before the match on Thursday, and is now a serious doubt for the match.

Since the international break in March, during which he helped return Turkiye to the World Cup via the play-offs, Guler has started all but one of their five games, coming off the bench for the final 26 minutes against Girona two weeks ago. As the season has gone on, the 21-year-old has become increasingly important for Real Madrid, making 50 appearances, scoring six times and giving 14 assists. He was nearly the inspiration behind Los Blancos’ comeback in Munich, with a brace in the first half getting them on terms.

Guler becomes doubt for Real Betis clash

As reported by Marca, Guler worked out in the gym on Thursday, after complaining of muscle discomfort. He then underwent a scan, which ruled out any serious injury, and continued with recovery exercises. Nevertheless, Guler is a serious doubt to face Betis, and it seems probable that he will not be risked, especially with the World Cup around the corner.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s alternatives to Guler

The return to fitness of Jude Bellingham has seen youngster Thiago Pitarch drop out of the line-up, and the England international seems likely to start alongside Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield. The final spot will be a toss up between Pitarch, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz. The latter is probably the most in form of the trio, but also the most attacking. Camavinga is going through a tricky spell, short on confidence, and for the most part, has been used from the bench by Arbeloa of late.