Real Madrid returned to winning ways for the first time in a month, ending a four-game winless streak in the process, against Alaves on Tuesday night. Their 2-1 victory did bring with it a bitter note though.

After 45 minutes, Eder Militao went down awkwardly. The Brazilian had just looped a shot inside the box onto the bar following a Jude Bellingham cross. Militao, grimacing, immediately signalled for a substitution. He was replaced by Antonio Rudiger shortly after.

Real Madrid receive first update on Militao fitness

If there was a positive sign, it was that Militao seemed to walk off with relative ease, and that it appeared to be precuationary. Rodra of ESPN reports that the club believe it to be something with his left thigh. Meanwhile Marca say that Militao felt discomfort in that area, experiencing an intense cramp in the area. The first diagnosis suggest that it was merely a light strain though, although further tests will be carried out on Thursday.

Lo de Militao: el club dice que parece algo de bíceps femoral izquierdo. Pero rezaremos por si acaso 😂😂@ESPNDeportes — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) April 21, 2026

Militao World Cup hopes

Part of the reason Militao might have been so quick to signal for a change are his hopes of making the Brazil World Cup squad this summer under Carlo Ancelotti. Militao has been out of action for much of the past three seasons through injury, and missed their final squad before Ancelotti names his squad.

The Italian manager, who values Militao highly, did call him up during both international breaks in October and November. Provided the 28-year-old can prove his fitness over the next month, the likelihood is that he will be on the plane to the United States. Another poorly timed injury could see Ancelotti have second thoughts over a defender that has managed just 21 appearances this season, and has only played 90 minutes once since December. Los Blancos travel to face Real Betis on Friday night next.