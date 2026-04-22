Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo looks likely to leave the club this summer after three seasons in the Bundesliga. The 30-year-old was linked with a return to Spain last year, but no move transpired for the Spain international.

This season again, it seems Grimaldo could be on the market. Recent reports have claimed that he could be available for as little as €10-12m, with just a year remaining on his deal. Barcelona are reportedly considering him for a second season in a row as an alternative at left-back, although that likely hinges on one of Joao Cancelo or Alejandro Balde leaving the club.

🚨 FC Barcelona have taken an important step to sign Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, and have opened negotiations with the Belgian club. [@monfortcarlos, @scapde_45] pic.twitter.com/xZpPONhdO2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2026

Besiktas reportedly have agreement with Grimaldo

As per Sky Sport Switzerland, Turkish giants Besiktas reportedly have reached an agreement with Grimaldo on personal terms. Sporting Director Eduard Graf met with Grimaldo to explain his plans for him over dinner, and sold him on a key role in the team. Besiktas still have to find an agreement with Leverkusen, but if they do, this would suggest that they could make away with his signing. That said, a much higher figure of €20m is quoted in terms of his price tag.

Talk of agreement denied amid Spain preference

Nevertheless, when asked about it on Twitter/X, transfer insider Matteo Moretto has denied this to be the case. He notes that there is no agreement of his knowledge with Grimaldo, and reiterates that his preferred destination would be a return to La Liga, a desire he has publicly expressed in the past. Moretto also denies that AC Milan have been in touch over a potential deal.

che io sappia Grimaldo non ha alcun accordo con il Besiktas e preferisce tornare in Spagna. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 22, 2026

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were also linked with Grimaldo last summer, but Los Blancos decided to sign Alvaro Carreras instead. Meanwhile Atletico could be in the market for another left-back, with Matteo Ruggeri the only specialist in their squad as things stand.