Barcelona draw up three-man shortlist to replace Alejandro Balde

Barcelona intend to add new signings to several areas of Hansi Flick’s squad, and one of them could be left-back. Joao Cancelo is far from guaranteed to join permanently in the summer, while there are doubts about the futures of Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin, which could mean that an addition is required.

At this stage, Barcelona are not prepared to pay Al Hilal’s asking price for Cancelo, while Balde – for whom the Catalans are prepared to listen to offers – and Martin have been linked to Manchester United and Milan respectively. In preparation of being left short at left-back, sporting director Deco has started to scour the market for an acceptable replacement, and as per Sport, he has settled on three options: Alejandro Grimaldo, Andrea Cambiaso and Lewis Hall.

Grimaldo leads the list

Grimaldo, who came through the ranks at La Masia, has been followed by Barcelona for a number of years, and he almost returned to the club last summer. He’s seen as a player that fits perfectly into Hansi Flick’s style, which would make him a very attractive option in the event that a left-back or two leave.

Cambiaso is lower down the pecking order, given that Juventus would demand at least €30m for his services. But the fact that he can play on either flank, similar to Cancelo, would give him an advantage among the other options in Barcelona’s shortlist.

As for Hall, he was the most recent to be added to the shortlist. He impressed during the recent Champions League Round of 16 tie between Barcelona and Newcastle United, although the Premier League club are unwilling to sanction a sale for anything less than €50-60m, given his age and the fact that he is a regular for England.

Barcelona are unlikely to have too much to spend on a full-back, given their plans to bring in a new centre-back, left winger and striker during the summer transfer window. This could dictate who comes in, although the likelihood is that Balde and Martin remain – unless their valuations are met.