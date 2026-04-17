Barcelona can sign left-back target for just €12m this summer

Barcelona have harboured doubts about their full-back positions this season, and while it remains to be seen whether that will lead to action in the transfer market, they are assessing their options. One name that has been frequently linked with the Blaugrana is former La Masia product Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Spain international, who has been a key player in recent years for Bayer Leverkusen, has been keen on a return to Spain for some time. The 30-year-old has voiced as much, and was linked to all of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid last summer, but none made a decisive move for him.

🚨 FC Barcelona are accelerating negotiations for Alessandro Bastoni, considered the "priority signing" to lead the defense next season. The Italian centre-back has already given the green light to the operation, and the club aim to finalize the agreement before the World Cup.… pic.twitter.com/SirK9oDgAz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2026

Grimaldo available for just €12m this summer

With just a year left on his deal, Fussballdaten (via Sport) claim that Leverkusen will consider his exit for just €12m this summer, to avoid losing him for free. Their information goes on to say that Juventus and Milan are also looking at his signing. Last summer Barcelona reached an agreement on personal terms with Grimaldo, but decided not to push ahead with a €15m deal.

Cancelo interest could complicate Grimaldo move

However it is not clear if Barcelona will move for a left-back, and it appears he is not first choice. The Catalan side intend to reinforce their ranks with a central defender, which may move Gerard Martin back to left-back, his original position. Equally, the word is that Barcelona want to keep loanee Joao Cancelo beyond the summer, albeit they have a difficult negotiation ahead with Al-Hilal to do so.

Grimaldo would be a solid signing, but unless Alejandro Balde leaves, then it would seem that Barcelona are covered at the left-back position. If the Cancelo deal cannot be completed – the Saudi Arabian side reportedly want €15m for him – that could open the door to a move for Grimaldo.