Barcelona have upped the ante in terms of looking to recruit rising talent across Europe since the arrival of Deco as Director of Football, and the latest name they are pursuing Jesse Bisiwu. The 18-year-old winger was linked with the Catalan side back in December, and Barcelona are intent on bringing him to Camp Nou.

The Belgian talent first came onto Barcelona’s radar during the under-17 World Cup in November of last year, impressing during his four appearances at the tournament. In February, Bisiwu’s agent confirmed that the Blaugrana had been in contact with him over Bisiwu, but explained that they were one of a number of big clubs that he had been called by, and categorised it as normal.

Barcelona Head of Scouting makes contact with Club Brugge

Now Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Bisiwu. The first contacts with Club Brugge took place earlier this week, and it was Head of Scouting Joao Amaral that handled them, report Sport. Bisiwu was in action on Monday night in the final of the UEFA Youth League, which resulted in a 1-1 draw between Brugge and Real Madrid, Los Blancos winning out on penalties in Lausanne.

Amaral was in Lausanne to watch the game, and he communicated Barcelona’s interest in Bisiwu, with a view to a move in the summer. Both Amaral and Deco were in Brussels in recent weeks to meet with his agents.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski does not have, as of today, any formal offer from FC Barcelona to continue into the upcoming season. No one from the club has gotten in touch with the footballer to explain the idea and the Pole's sporting role to him. [@Nilsola10] pic.twitter.com/lFTCyWTtVP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

Club Brugge confident over Bisiwu future

Bisiwu is under contract until 2027, meaning he has just a year left on his deal. Nevertheless, Brugge are confident that he will end up signing a new contract with them. Their modus operandi is to hold onto their most talented academy players, and only consider selling them after they have asserted themselves in the senior side – a plan they are following with Bisiwu.