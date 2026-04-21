Real Madrid have lifted the UEFA Youth League for the second time in their history under the guidance of Alvaro Lopez. The under-19 tournament is competed for by all of the teams that form the Champions League.

Los Blancos previously secured the title in 2020, then under Raul Gonzalez, with players such as Miguel Gutierrez, Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez among their ranks, beating Benfica 3-2 at the time. The second title takes Real Madrid level with Chelsea, only the third team to win it on multiple occasions, with Barcelona the only side to have won the UEFA Youth League thrice.

Real Madrid defeat Club Brugge on penalties

On Monday, Real Madrid defeated Club Brugge on penalties in Switzerland in Lausanne, where the final was held. Los Blancos took the lead in the 23rd minute through Jacobo Ortega, their centre-forward, taking advantage of a shot from Jesus Fortea. Club Brugge came back into it in the second half though, with 16-year-old winger Tian Nai Koren providing an assist for Tobias Lund Jensen in the 63rd minute.

🥹 Definición de equipo… pic.twitter.com/5tbZ83k5ZC — Cantera Real Madrid (@lafabricacrm) April 20, 2026

Following a strong performance from Daniel Yanez going forward, and a crucial intervention from defender Diego Aguado kept the score at 1-1 until the final whistle, with the game going straight to penalties. Goalkeeper Javi Navarro, who was decisive against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals during a penalty shootout, repeated his heroics, saving twice to hand Real Madrid the victory 5-3.

Talents headed for bright futures

It is a Real Madrid side packed with talents tipped for bright futures. Fortea is one of the most highly rated defenders in Spain, while La Fabrica centre-back Joan Martinez has spent time with the Real Madrid first team already. Midfielder Jorge Cestero, who has featured periodically for Alvaro Arbeloa also started. There has already been talk that Como are looking to sign Yanez, while Victor Valdepenas and Aguado are also expected to make the jump to senior football before long.